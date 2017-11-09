Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-09 14:23 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Today, on the 9th of November 2017, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS held an investor conference webinar where the offering of the shares, the fund's portfolio, recent track record, fund manager as well as Baltic commercial real estate market in general was covered by EfTEN Real Estate Fund III's CEO Viljar Arakas.



EfTEN Real Estate Fund III would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here. The Presentation is available here.



Viljar Arakas CEO Viljar.Arakas@eften.ee



