ATOS: Atos identified as a Leader in Next-Generation Infrastructure Outsourcing Report by Independent Research Firm

Paris, November 9 2017 - [i]. In this evaluation, Atos was cited as a Leader in Next-Generation[ii]Infrastructure Outsourcing.

The report identifies and evaluates 15 of the most significant next-generation infrastructure outsourcing providers according to 24 evaluation criteria, based on the strength of their current offering, strategy and market presence. It states that leaders are "vendors that can successfully blend data center and workplace services with broad geographic reach and a differentiating value proposition will position themselves to successfully deliver next-generation infrastructure outsourcing services."

According to the report, Atos is 'an obvious consideration for European customers seeking a credible partner with growing global reach as well as transformational capability' and scored among the highest in the 'value proposition and industry momentum' criterion and among the second highest in the 'customer experience' criterion.

As part of its Infrastructure Outsourcing offering Atos has a cloud-centric, digitally focused approach with its Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-canopy-orchestrated-hybrid-cloud) which provides businesses with highly industrialized and automated end-to-end Cloud services over multiple Cloud types to bring agility and scale.

"We believe that this recognition as a leader by Forrester reaffirms our comprehensive offerings and capabilities ininfrastructure outsourcing," said Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President for Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos. "We are convinced that Hybrid Cloud is the foundation of digital transformation and we work with our clientsto support them in building a best-of-breed Hybrid Cloud approach (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-canopy-orchestrated-hybrid-cloud) so that they may respond more effectively to changes in the market."

