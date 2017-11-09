ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- For the ninth year in a row, ADP® has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index® (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.

The CEI, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, rates thousands of businesses every year. The report evaluates corporate LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. ADP's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

"We're honored to receive this distinction for the ninth straight year and look forward to continuing to partner with leaders within the LGBTQ community to promote workforce equality and inclusiveness," said Dermot O'Brien, ADP chief human resources officer. "Providing equality in the workplace for all our employees, including members of the LGBTQ community, is not only important morally, it brings out the best in our workforce. Our commitment to diversity helps us deliver best-in-class service to our clients, and be more effective, empathetic and responsible global corporate citizens."

In 2016, ADP signed on to the Human Rights Campaign® coalition of businesses committed to driving passage of the Equality Act and this year the company adopted LGBTQ self-identification for ADP's U.S. associates, which will soon be rolled out internationally.

"In today's competitive talent market place, companies need to 'walk the talk' and create workplace policies and a welcoming environment that enable LGBTQ employees to grow both personally and professionally," said Rita Mitjans, ADP chief diversity & corporate social responsibility officer. "At ADP, we not only talk openly about diversity, we've created an inclusive culture and enacted policies to put that dialogue in action. Sponsoring business resource groups like ADP Pride engages our LGBTQ employees and their allies in implementing inclusive practices and awareness training."

To learn more about ADP's commitment to inclusiveness, please visit the company's diversity page. For more information on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

