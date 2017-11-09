NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CSE: IN) (OTCQB: IMLFF), a client of NNW specializing in a proprietary in-house cannabinoid biosynthesis platform capable of producing any of the 90+ "downstream" cannabinoids that occur naturally in the cannabis plant.

The publication, titled, "Cannabis Biotechs Could be Big Pharma's Latest M&A Focus," discusses the operations of five cannabis biotech companies, several of which have been part of recent M&A activity.

"Big Pharma's mass entry into the cannabis space may well be on the horizon, but most industry analysts agree that M&A activity targeting existing cannabis biotechs, not internal research and development efforts, will provide the primary entry pathway. This reliance on M&A deals instead of R&D dollars has become a driving trend in the pharmaceutical industry in recent years, with the value of such transactions hitting $59.3 billion in 2015. The cannabis industry, in particular, features a host of inherent costs, including: dedicated real estate, facility maintenance, and operating expenses, which are requisite for cultivation and subsequent testing. When paired with risks of crop recalls and ongoing concerns related to the use of fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides to improve yields, these factors serve as sizable barriers to entry for relatively inexperienced pharmaceutical firms looking to cash in on the cannabis boom. Additionally, many of these firms with strategic plans for overseas expansion will face an increased level of regulatory burden on plant based products.

"These barriers to entry make InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IMLFF Profile), with its proprietary in-house cannabinoid biosynthesis platform, an interesting player in the cannabis biotech market... InMed's lead product candidate is INM-750, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy being developed as a treatment for epidermolysis bullosa (EB). An orphan disease with no known treatment and significant unmet medical need, EB consists of a group of inherited connective tissue disorders sharing a common manifestation of extremely fragile skin that blisters or tears from friction or slight trauma. With INM-750, InMed is attempting to harness the well-documented anti-inflammatory, analgesic and wound healing properties of cannabinoid compounds to address these key disease hallmarks. In early March, InMed announced its filing of an international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application covering INM-750, marking an important step toward providing intellectual and commercial protection of the product as a topical therapy for EB."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

