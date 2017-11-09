Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Outlook 2017-2021

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nitrile Rubber (NBR): 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world nitrile rubber market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for nitrile rubber.



Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of nitrile rubber

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing nitrile rubber capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on nitrile rubber manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of nitrile rubber in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Nitrile rubber market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: NITRILE RUBBER PROPERTIES AND USES



2. NITRILE RUBBER MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. NITRILE RUBBER WORLD MARKET



3.1. World nitrile rubber capacity

- Capacity broken down by region

- Capacity divided by country

- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant



3.2. World nitrile rubber production

- Global output dynamics

- Production by region

- Production by country



3.3. Nitrile rubber consumption

- World consumption

- Consumption trends in Europe

- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

- Consumption trends in North America



3.4. Nitrile rubber global trade

- World trade dynamics

- Export and import flows in regions



3.5. Nitrile rubber prices in the world market



4. NITRILE RUBBER REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

- Total installed capacity in country

- Production in country

- Manufacturers in country

- Consumption of in country

- Suppliers in country

- Export and import in country

- Prices in country



4.1. Nitrile rubber European market analysis

Countries covered:

- France

- Italy

- Poland

- Russia

- UK



4.2. Nitrile rubber Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Taiwan



4.3. Nitrile rubber North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

- USA



4.4. Nitrile rubber Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Mexico



5. NITRILE RUBBER MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Nitrile rubber capacity and production forecast up to 2021

- Global production forecast

- On-going projects



5.2. Nitrile rubber consumption forecast up to 2021

- World consumption forecast

- Forecast of consumption in Europe

- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

- Consumption forecast in North America



5.3. Nitrile rubber market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE NITRILE RUBBER MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. NITRILE RUBBER FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. NITRILE RUBBER END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zmzjkx/nitrile_rubber





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716