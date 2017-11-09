Vinyl Ester Market Worth 1,080.0 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Vinyl Ester Marketby Type (Bisphenol A, Novolac, Brominated Fire Retardant, Elastomer Modified), End Use (Pipes & Tanks, Marine, Wind Energy, FGD & Precipitators, Land Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', market is projected to grow from USD 810.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,080.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the Vinyl Ester Market is driven by the constant demand for vinyl esters from the chemical and water & wastewater treatment end-use industries. The rising demand for flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) installations due to environmental concerns has also contributed to the growth of the Vinyl Ester Market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse174 Market Data Tables and28 Figures spread through191Pages and in-depth TOC on"Vinyl Ester Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/vinyl-ester-market-18653310.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The bisphenol A segment is estimated to be the largest type segment of the Vinyl Ester Market in 2017

Based on type, the bisphenol A segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Vinyl Ester Market in 2017. Bisphenol A vinyl esters have excellent strength and elongation properties, thus providing impact resistance and lessening the chances of cracking. These resins are used in hand lay-up, spray-up, filament winding, SMC, and pultrusion processes because of their mechanical and chemical resistance properties. They are also used in moldings that are exposed to high static or dynamic loads like pipes, tanks, and ducts.

Get PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=18653310

The pipes & tanks segment is estimated to be the largest end-use segment of the Vinyl Ester Market in 2017

Based on end use, the pipes & tanks segment is estimated to be the largest end-use segment of the Vinyl Ester Market in 2017. This segment is driven by the growing chemical, water & wastewater treatment, and power end-use industries in the US, China, and India. Vinyl ester is used as lining in tanks, pipes, and ducts to increase the life of capital equipment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the Vinyl Ester Market during the forecast period

The replacement of traditional materials, such as steel and aluminum with vinyl ester has contributed to the growth of the Vinyl Ester Market in the Asia Pacific region. The rising demand for vinyl ester from various industries, such as construction, transportation, automotive, and electronics is also anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific Vinyl Ester Market in the coming years.

Key players in the Vinyl Ester Market include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Interplastic Corporation (US), Reinchhold LLC 2 (US), Sino Polymer Co., Ltd. (China), Swancor Holding Company Limited (Taiwan), AOC, LLC (US), Showa Denko K.K. (Germany), and Polynt (Germany), among others.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=18653310

Browse Related Reports

FRP Grating Market by Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Phenolic), Process (Molded, Pultruded), Application (Stair Treads, Walkways, Platforms), End-use Industry (Industrial, Water Management, Cooling Towers, Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/frp-grating-market-196188355.html

Wind Turbine Composites Material Market by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), Resin (Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester), Manufacturing Process (Vacuum Injection Molding, Prepreg, Hand Lay-Up), Application (Blades, Nacelles), Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wind-turbine-composite-market-155405379.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets