Rising Digital Expectations of Customers and Citizens Drive Investments in Technology, Finds 2017 CGI Client Global Insights

40% of executives have an enterprise-wide digital strategy in place, up from 12% in 2016

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) released its 2017 CGI Client Global Insights, which demonstrate an increased urgency among business and IT leaders to transform to meet the digital expectations of their customers and citizens. The insights also reveal that organizations are at a pivot point in their digital transformation, with executives moving from planning to execution of their digital strategies.

The 2017 CGI Client Global Insights includes findings from in-person discussions with 1,300 business and IT leaders across 10 industries and 17 countries to identify the trends affecting their organizations and the implications for their business. The top three trends include:

A n increased urgency to become digital organizations to meet rising customer expectations at 85%, up from 71% in 2016 - A majority of executives are digitizing customer touchpoints and applying analytics to better know their customers and optimize the business.

A majority of executives are digitizing customer touchpoints and applying analytics to better know their customers and optimize the business. The need to secure the enterprise from increasing cyber risks at 74%, up from 62% in 2016 - As the requirement to become digital intensifies, the importance of cybersecurity also accelerates, with cyber viewed as a point of differentiation.

- As the requirement to become digital intensifies, the importance of cybersecurity also accelerates, with cyber viewed as a point of differentiation. Continued focus on increasing regulatory demands at 62%, up from 51% in 2016 - In particular, executives report that data privacy regulations have a high or very high impact on their organizations.

"This year's insights demonstrate a clear and accelerating need for executives across the industries we serve to transform to meet the digital needs and expectations of their customers and citizens," said George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As the trends became more pronounced, executives moved from exploring to mobilizing strategies across the enterprise - with 40% having an enterprise-wide digital strategy in place, up from 12% in 2016."

To fuel executives' digital acceleration, the role of data has taken center stage, with 80% of clients investing in advanced analytics to optimize and grow their business. In addition, clients are rapidly investigating and experimenting with digital technologies, including automation and artificial intelligence. Yet 81% of executives cite that culture and talent - and enabling the digital employee - is the top challenge to becoming digital.

"Across the board, the pace and scope of change are increasing. Business and IT leaders are making investments now to become data-driven organizations to better optimize their existing business and drive new digital business models, products and services. They also are experimenting with a range of organizational models to become more agile across the enterprise," said Mike Keating, Senior Vice-President of CGI's Global Marketing and IP Strategy, and the executive responsible for the CGI Client Global Insights. "What's important to note is that the insights are not just data points. They represent deep conversations with our clients that result in actionable insight to drive forward their future strategies and likewise continue to shape the investments we are making."

