Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and Vestel today announced Dolby Vision will be featured across the entire range of Vestel's Ultra HD (UHD) TV's, including Vestel's new range of OLED TVs.

Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience in the home by delivering greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colours. Dolby's deep expertise in bringing advanced technologies from the cinema to the home has led to distinct features that enable Dolby Vision to deliver extraordinary viewing experiences to home consumers. Dolby Vision is the preferred HDR mastering workflow for major studios and a growing number of creative professionals, so consumers will have access to more of what they want to watch in HDR, including a robust portfolio of movies and episodic content. Dolby today delivers spectacular experiences in broadcast, gaming, music, and other genres, and this expertise serves as the foundation that will enable Dolby Vision to drive the future of entertainment tomorrow.

"We recognise that Dolby is leading the way when it comes to creating state-of-the-art image and viewing experiences," said Hakan Kutlu, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management. "As one of the biggest TV manufacturers in Europe, we are focused on delivering breath-taking visual experiences and taking consumer entertainment to the next level."

"We are thrilled to bring Dolby Vision to Vestel's range of OLED and UHD TVs," said Giles Baker, SVP, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories. "We look forward to collaborating with Vestel to bring the Dolby Vision experience to even more consumers across Europe."

From content creation to distribution and playback, Dolby Vision is an end-to-end solution supported by leading Hollywood directors, major studios and distributors, and TV OEMs worldwide. On-demand streaming services feature a strong lineup of Dolby Vision content with more than 100 studio titles available today. Additionally, more than 125 hours of original content is available in Dolby Vision, from TV shows and movies to original series. Consumers have access to a robust portfolio of episodic content from leading OTT providers globally, including Netflix's Marco Polo, Knights of Sidonia and Marvel's Daredevil.

About Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision transforms your TV experience with dramatic imaging-incredible brightness, contrast, and colour that bring entertainment to life before your eyes via OTT online streaming, Ultra HD Blu-ray, broadcast, and gaming applications.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories creates audio, video, and voice technologies that transform entertainment and communications in mobile devices, at the cinema, at home, and at work. For more than 50 years, sight and sound experiences have become more vibrant, clear, and powerful in Dolby. For more information, please visit www.dolby.com.

About Vestel

As one of the leading enterprises in Turkey, Vestel is a major player in consumer electronics, mobile technologies, household appliances, professional displays and LED lighting. Vestel Trade, the company responsible for the marketing and sales of Vestel products overseas, exports 73 per cent of its production under leading Japanese and European brands to 155 countries.

