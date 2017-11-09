

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold inched higher Thursday morning, extending 3-week highs amid geopolitical tensions and a weak U.S. dollar.



Traders will be keeping a close eye on President Donald Trump's Asia visit.



The war of words between the U.S. and North Korea has escalated in recent months, and Trump is expected to take a hard line while discussing the issue with Asian allies like Japan.



Gold was up $3 at $1286 an ounce, staying away from last week's 3-month lows.



U.S. jobless claims and wholesale trade data are on tap today.



