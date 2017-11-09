The "European Union: Baby Diapers Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the baby diapers market in the European Union and a forecast for its development in the medium term. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the baby diapers market in the European Union, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years.

In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of baby diapers

4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base

5. State of the economy of the European Union

6. Overview and analysis of the baby diapers market in the European Union

7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of baby diapers in the European Union

8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of baby diapers in the European Union

9. Foreign trade operations of baby diapers in the European Union

10. Overview and analysis of the imports of baby diapers to the EU market

11. Overview and analysis of the EU exports of baby diapers

12. Characteristics of the consumption of baby diapers in the European Union

13. Forecast for development of the baby diapers market in the European Union for 2017-2022

