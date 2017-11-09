XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Opens Eight New Last Mile Hubs Ahead of Black Friday to Meet E-Commerce Demand

GREENWICH, Conn. - November 9, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that it has completed the opening of eight last mile logistics hubs ahead of Black Friday, the start of the holiday shopping season. The hubs are part of the company's previously announced plans to expand its last mile footprint to 85 hubs by late 2018. XPO is the largest last mile logistics provider for heavy goods in North America, facilitating over 13 million deliveries a year.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're anticipating strong demand this holiday season, as more people are purchasing heavy goods online. Our last mile expansion is directly related to the rapid growth of e-commerce and omnichannel retail. The scale of our network speeds fulfillment, while our technology gives retailers, e-tailers and consumers control over the shopping experience. These are critical components of ensuring consumer satisfaction with digital purchases."

XPO facilitates the movement of heavy goods from retailers and e-commerce companies to households and businesses. Experienced associates at XPO facilities perform value-added services such as the inspection, repair and pre-assembly of goods in preparation for delivery.

XPO's North American last mile network now includes 53 hubs. The newest facilities are located in: Birmingham, Ala.; Buffalo, N.Y.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Milwaukee, Wisc.; Savannah, Ga.; Tulsa, Okla.; and Washington, D.C.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,444 locations and more than 91,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com

