BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week ended November 4 will be issued at 8.30 am ET Thursday. The economists are looking for consensus of 232,000, up from 229,000 in the previous week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback dropped against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 113.29 against the yen, 0.9967 against the franc, 1.1631 against the euro and 1.3120 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



