mHealth and Telemedicine Innovation Vastly Improving Healthcare Services for Patients

Telemedicine and mHealth services, apps and platforms are increasingly gaining a foothold over traditional healthcare as a result of the rising use of telecommunication to deliver innovative healthcare solutions to patients. Some of the major factors driving the telemedicine market include increasing healthcare costs, growing aging population and rising incidence rate of chronic diseases. Moreover, various reforms in the healthcare industry such as Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and growing technological advancements are driving the demand for telemedicine services and technologies in the United States. Active companies in the healthcare industry include: Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX-V: RHT), Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO), Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT), Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY).

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: RQHTF) (TSX-V: RHT.V), a technology company focused on developing innovative remote patient monitoring, care coordination and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has received the second milestone payment from NextGen Applications LLC of San Antonio, TX ("NextGen" - NextGenApplicationsLLC.com, info@nextgenapplicationsllc.com) per the contract between Reliq and NextGen. The contract, whose total value is $1.22 Million USD, provides NextGen with professional services and a limited license to Reliq's proprietary iUGO Care platform, specifically for the development of a consumer focused mobile health app ("mTelecare App"), providing service to the greater San Antonio area before expanding elsewhere throughout the U.S.

"We are pleased to have achieved the second milestone in this contract on schedule," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health. "NextGen's initiative to improve health outcomes and enhance access to care through the mTelecare App is directly aligned with Reliq's focus on Community-Based Healthcare. Working in conjunction with NextGen Applications, we will be able to leverage our existing platform to create a customized mobile health app that will allow the residents of San Antonio and elsewhere to proactively manage their own health." Read this full release and recent news releases for Reliq Health Technologies at http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/rqhtf.html

"NextGen's partnership with Reliq Health will allow us to utilize their existing mHealth platform to provide a novel, innovative mobile healthcare solution to the citizens of San Antonio and surrounding area," said a spokesperson of NextGen Applications. "The resulting mTelecare mobile app will provide a telemedicine platform that connects patients to doctors and nurses anywhere where there is internet access. mTelecare will support secure video consults for patients with doctors and nurses, providing patients with professional care from the comfort of their own home. The mTelecare app will also provide automated prescription refills, search tools for healthcare services, a personalized health calendar with push notifications, reminders and a suite of billing and payment tools. mTelecare will provide greater access to healthcare, while at the same time reducing healthcare costs."



Reliq Health Technologies is also pleased to announce that it will be hosting a investor call on December 1, 2017 at 8:00am PST/11:00am EST. Please visit the Company's website (http://www.reliqhealth.com) the week of November 20, 2017 for call in details and information on how to submit your questions electronically in advance of the call.



In other Healthcare Industry developments:

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, the week reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, and provided an update on recent achievements and upcoming events. "This was a quarter of continued steady progress in advancing our pipeline of CRISPR medicines toward the clinic," said Katrine Bosley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Editas Medicine. "We were pleased to announce that we initiated our clinical natural history study for our lead program to treat LCA10, and we remain on track to file our IND for EDIT-101, our clinical candidate, in mid-2018. In addition, we look forward to data that will be presented at the upcoming meetings of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer and American Society of Hematology from a range of our wholly-owned and partnered engineered cell therapy programs."

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) a few weeks ago released preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company also announced a cost reduction initiative and the appointment of a new independent director to the Tenet board of directors. "Despite the impact of two hurricanes, the unanticipated Medicaid cuts in Texas and Florida, and overall volume weakness, we delivered Adjusted EBITDA within our Outlook for the quarter," said Ronald A. Rittenmeyer, executive chairman and CEO. "Regardless, we must do more. We are moving quickly and decisively to improve financial results and returns for our shareholders. The cost reduction program we announced today includes a number of structural changes in the way we operate, all intended to reinforce accountability, improve agility and speed decision making. We believe these changes will help us drive organic growth, expand margins, and better support our hospitals and other facilities in delivering higher levels of quality and patient satisfaction." Read more at https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tenet-releases-preliminary-results-third-120000872.html

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) will release its third quarter 2017 financial results after the market closes today - Thursday, November 9, 2017. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the company will review its financial results and provide a business update. The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 377-7553 for domestic callers and (678) 894-3968 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 7886879. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. A conference call replay will be available for one week following the conference call. The conference call replay numbers for domestic and international callers are (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406, respectively. The conference ID number for the replay is 7886879.

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) this week announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Andy Robbins, will present at the 2017 Stifel Healthcare Conference. The public is welcome to participate in the conference through a webcast on the Array BioPharma website. Event: Stifel Healthcare Conference - Presenter: Andy Robbins, Chief Operating Officer - Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time - Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel10/arry/

