World Aniline Market Outlook and Forecasts Report 2017-2021

The "Aniline: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world aniline market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for aniline.



Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of aniline

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing aniline capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on aniline manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of aniline in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Aniline market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: ANILINE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. ANILINE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. ANILINE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World aniline capacity

- Capacity broken down by region

- Capacity divided by country

- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant



3.2. World aniline production

- Global output dynamics

- Production by region

- Production by country



3.3. Aniline consumption

- World consumption

- Consumption trends in Europe

- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

- Consumption trends in North America



3.4. Aniline global trade

- World trade dynamics

- Export and import flows in regions



3.5. Aniline prices in the world market



4. ANILINE EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS



- Total capacity in Europe by country

- Production in Europe by country

- Manufacturers in Europe

- Top manufacturers and their shares in European market

- Consumption in Europe

- Suppliers in Europe

- Export and import in Europe



5. ANILINE ASIA PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS



- Total capacity in Asia Pacific by country

- Production in Asia Pacific by country

- Manufacturers in Asia Pacific

- Top manufacturers and their shares in Asia Pacific market

- Consumption in Asia Pacific

- Suppliers in Asia Pacific

- Export and import in Asia Pacific



6. ANILINE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS



- Total capacity in North America by country

- Production in North America by country

- Manufacturers in North America

- Top manufacturers and their shares in North American market

- Consumption in North America

- Suppliers in North America

- Export and import in North America



7. ANILINE MARKET PROSPECTS



7.1. Aniline capacity and production forecast up to 2021

- Global production forecast

- On-going projects

7.2. Aniline consumption forecast up to 2021

- World consumption forecast

- Forecast of consumption in Europe

- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

- Consumption forecast in North America

7.3. Aniline prices forecast up to 2021



8. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ANILINE MARKET WORLDWIDE



9. ANILINE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



10. ANILINE END-USE SECTOR



10.1. Aniline consumption by application

10.2. Aniline downstream markets review and forecast

10.3. Aniline consumers



