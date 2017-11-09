

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that its available seat kilometers for the month of October 2017 were up 11.6% over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 12.1%.



The seat load factor improved 0.4 percentage points to 81.4%.



In October 2017, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group welcomed around 12.2 million passengers, represented an increase of 16.7% compared to the previous year's month.



Cargo capacity increased 1% year-on-year, while cargo sales were up 2.4% in revenue tonne-kilometer terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding improvement, rising 0.9 percentage points in the month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX