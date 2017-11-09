

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Department store chain Macy's Inc. (M) on Thursday reported a profit for the third quarter that more than doubled from last year as lower costs and expenses more than offset a decline in sales.



Adjusted earnings per share beat analysts' expectations, while revenues missed their estimates. Looking ahead, the company reiterated its financial outlook for fiscal 2017.



The company's third-quarter net income was $36 million or $0.12 per share, up from $17 million or $0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding restructuring costs as well as retirement plan settlement charges, adjusted earnings for the latest quarter were $0.23 per share, compared to $0.17 per share last year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter declined 6.1 percent to $5.28 billion from $5.63 billion in the year-ago period and missed analysts' consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. The decline in sales partly reflects the closure of stores previously announced by the company.



Comparable sales growth, on an owned plus licensed basis, declined 3.6 percent. On an owned basis, comparable sales declined by 4.0 percent.



For fiscal 2017, Macy's reiterated its previously announced outlook. As previously announced in August, the company expects a $0.01 increase in adjusted earnings per share due to the restructuring of its merchandising operations.



Macy's expects adjusted earnings per share between $3.38 and $3.63, excluding the impact of the anticipated settlement charges related to defined benefit plans and premiums and fees associated with debt repurchases.



Excluding the impact of the anticipated fourth-quarter gain on the sale of the Union Square Men's building in San Francisco and the anticipated settlement charges, adjusted earnings per share of $2.91 to $3.16 are expected in 2017.



Macy's reaffirmed its outlook for full-year comparable sales on an owned basis to decline between 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent, with comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decline between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent.



Total sales for the year are expected to be down between 3.2 percent and 4.3 percent.



The Street is currently looking for earnings of $3.39 per share for the year on revenues of $24.71 billion.



