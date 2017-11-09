Thuraya Launches VoIP App and Service

DUBAI, UAE, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Thuraya Telecommunications Company, today announced the launch of Thuraya Talk, its high quality Voice over IP (VoIP) service. Thuraya Talk gives customers an easy and convenient way to stay connected and opens up unique communication capabilities for both personal and professional use. All users will receive their own dedicated number which can be used for outgoing and incoming calls.

The initial phase of the service allows callers to make voice calls and send text messages using the Thuraya Talk app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play starting today. The app can be used over any Internet connection from anywhere in the world, either using Wi-Fi or mobile data. Callers can make phone calls to Thuraya satellite phones or to any destination globally. It is ideal for users who call Thuraya numbers and offers them savings of up to 60%.

Rashid Baba, A/Chief Commercial Officer at Thuraya said: "We at Thuraya are always looking for ways to evolve our services portfolio to better meet the needs of our end users. Thuraya Talk is a perfect example of how we adapt to customer requirements and offer them a high quality service in an easy, convenient and affordable way to enable them to stay in touch with their family and friends."

Puneet Lihala, Thuraya Talk Product Manager said: "This comprehensive end to end solution is entirely owned and operated by Thuraya. It leverages the strong ground infrastructure that has successfully served our satellite operations till date. Thuraya Talk offers the same, excellent voice quality that our customers have become used to, and a secure voice channel that ensures privacy."

The second phase of the service, planned for launch early next year will introduce simultaneous voice and data for the first time on Thuraya's satellite network. Optimized for efficient bandwidth usage, Thuraya Talk can be used as a convenient add-on solution to any Thuraya broadband terminal. By connecting the VoIP Gate adapter to the terminal, the customer will be able to use any analog phone to make and receive VoIP calls for operational purposes. Puneet added, "Through future enhancements, we also aim to make Thuraya Talk the go-to app for Maritime crew welfare, by adapting it to become the ideal solution for crew on board ships to stay in touch with family and friends."

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Thuraya Telecommunications Company is an industry leading MSS operator and a global telecommunication provider offering innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including energy, broadcast media, maritime, military and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya's superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two thirds of the globe by satellite and across the whole planet through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company's diverse range of technologically superior and highly reliable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Thuraya remains committed to serving humanity through delivering the essential tools for optimal connectivity, never leaving anyone out of reach. Visit: http://www.thuraya.com