FREDERICK, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC PINK: BIEL) is the maker of advanced, non-prescription pain management medical devices. The company announced today that it will showcase its range of pain and inflammation reduction products at MEDICA 2017 in Germany, dubbed as the leading international tradeshow for the medical industry.

The company will share a pavilion hosted by the State of Maryland with 10 other Maryland-based companies in Hall 16, Booth C-18. The tradeshow is set to take place in Dusseldorf, Germany from November 13-16 and will focus on advancements critical to the healthcare industry. This is an excellent platform for a global audience to learn more about the drug-free, wearable neuromodulation medical devices manufactured only by BioElectronics Corporation.

The company's product line includes RecoveryRx® for postoperative and chronic wounds, Allay®, Menstrual Pain Therapy, Smart Insole™, for Heel Pain, and the FDA-cleared ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy, which provides:

Drug-free therapy No harmful side effects

Affordable therapy -- 720-hours with on/off switch and sells for USD 29.99, or USD 0.04 per hour of therapy.

Evidence for mechanism of action and clinical evidence, which can be viewed at http://www.actipatch.com/support/for-medical-professionals/. 65% of users attain a 57% VAS pain score reduction

Reduced medication use 50% reduction in medication use, including opioids 41% reduction in chronic pain sufferers' "special needs cost"

Effective as a standalone therapy OR as adjunctive Alternative to narcotic medication

High consumer acceptance ActiPatch users report increased physical activity & improved sleep quality

Award-winning 7-Day Trial marketability strategy

Ms. Erin Sanders, International Sales Manager at BioElectronics, will represent the company and seek new international distributors. "Our current, successful international distributor agreements were forged at prior MEDICA shows. We wish to continue our streak this year and acquire additional international markets," Ms. Sanders said.

About MEDICA:

MEDICA is the center of attraction for all those involved in the health care industry. Around 130,000 visitors from 125 countries are expected to again obtain information on all the current and future trends in in-patient and out-patient care at this annual event. With its numerous special events, international conference and forum program, not to mention the largest and most comprehensive product display in the industry, MEDICA is the hub of the worldwide medical trade.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in noninvasive neuromodulation pain therapy. For clinical and more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

940.262.3584

pknopick@eandecommunications.com



