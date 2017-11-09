SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- Flux Design Co., a Seattle based company, announces today the launch of Track 1, the world's first e-board with an all-season track capable of maneuvering in snow, dirt, sand and on streets. Built for boarders and outdoor enthusiasts, the Track 1 can seamlessly transition from a hands-free electric board to a powerful utility vehicle. It is ideal for thrill-seekers and mountaineers looking for an exciting new way to explore during adventures and simplify unconventional outdoor labor and activities.

"We're proud to have created the world's first all-season tracked e-board -- Track 1 -- which was built to do what no other board could do -- ride serious terrain," said founder of Flux Design Co., Michael Menendez. "We wanted to create the most versatile and compact all terrain board to simplify experiences such as having fun in fresh snow, trails, sand and dirt."

The Track 1 is supported by a lightweight and durable track that was designed by Flux's top engineers and comes complete with a utility handlebar, carbon fiber deck, foot bindings, patented flux track, and two ATV grade wheels, a design intended to give riders the maneuverability and fluidity that is essential to any board riding experience. The track has the equivalent traction of a 30-inch wheel, without the bulkiness or excess weight. Due to Track 1's proprietary mixture of polymers and aerospace composites, the vehicle is lightweight and can acclimate easily to any environment.

Track 1 can travel at speeds in excess of 20 miles per hour and has a battery life to support approximately 12 miles of travel -- perfect for active explorers. The battery is interchangeable and can be swapped with an extra battery for extended range. Track 1 is also equipped with LED lights for night riding and like the rest of the board is suitable for wet conditions.

"We are very excited to introduce the Track 1 and break the stigma that off-road equipment implies large, heavy and expensive machinery," said Menendez. "When working on the track tread, we spent months testing different shapes and mixtures of polymers and fibers until we found something we liked. The Track 1 packs serious all-terrain horsepower into a portable, affordable product, which is something this industry has not seen yet."

Track 1 has limited availability and can be pre-ordered on Indiegogo for $2,800. The boards are slated to ship in November 2018. For more information and to purchase Track 1, please visit Indiegogo.

Flux Design Co, founded by Michael Menendez in 2016 specializes in the research and development of electric off-road vehicles. Flux Design Co consists of engineers with specialties in Mechanical engineering, Electrical engineering, Software Engineering, and Aerospace. Flux Design Co's mission is to bring the benefits of an electric powertrain and aerospace materials to all-terrain vehicles. Flux believes such technologies allow for lighter and more capable off-road vehicles. The Track1 is Flux's first production vehicle and is intended to showcase the company's advancements in tracked electric vehicle technology.

