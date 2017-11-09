POWAY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO Dave Massey announced the company is retiring 10 million shares of their stock.

"There are two things which are extremely important to this company," said Massey. "Our customers and our shareholders. We strive to provide our customers with the finest service and installations, using the very best materials. Our work and products become part of our customers' lives for many years and we value that long-term relationship. We feel the same way about our shareholders. They are a vital part of our stability and growth. By retiring these 10 million shares, we are demonstrating, in a most tangible manner, the importance we place upon our relationship with them as this move will enhance share value."

Massey also announced the retirement of one of the company's Board Members and said he was looking forward to announcing the hiring of a new company President. "He brings to the company extraordinary qualifications and we are very excited to get him on board," added Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

