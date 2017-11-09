Neuromodulation Devices Report 2017-2027

LONDON, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue Forecasts for Deep Brain Stimulation, Spinal Cord, Vagus Nerve, Sacral Nerve and Gastric Electrical Applications

The revenue of the neuromodulation devices market in 2016 was estimated at $3.77bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% in the first half of the forecast period. The spinal cord stimulation segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, this segment generated $1.89bn.

• The Neuromodulation Devices Market from 2017 to 2027:

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 6 main submarkets:

• Spinal Cord Stimulation

• Sacral Nerve Stimulation

• Vagus Nerve Stimulation

• Deep Brain Stimulation

• Gastric Electric Stimulation

• Others - trigeminal nerve stimulation, cochlear implants, transcranial magnetic stimulation, transcranial direct current stimulation and ultrasonic neuromodulation techniques.

• Analysis of key players in Neuromodulation Devices Market:

• Medtronic

• Boston Scientific

• St Jude Medical (Subsidiary of Abbott Diagnostics)

• Cyberonics (Subsidiary of LivaNova)

• Stryker Corporation

• Nevro Corp.

• SetPoint Medical

• Functional Neuromodulation

• Neurotherapies Reset

• Wringless Implantable Stretchable Electronics (WISE)

• Regional the Neuromodulation Devices Market forecasts from 2017-2027:

• US forecast 2017-2027,

• China forecast 2017-2027

• Japan forecast 2017-2027

• India forecast 2017-2027

• Germany forecast 2017-2027

• UK forecast 2017-2027

• France forecast 2017-2027

• Italy forecast 2017-2027

• Spain forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil forecast 2017-2027

• Russia forecast 2017-2027

• Key questions answered:

• What is neuromodulation? What is the importance of neuromodulation devices, and why are they effective?

• What is the current size of the overall world neuromodulation devices market? How much will this market be worth from 2017 to 2027?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall neuromodulation devices market over the next ten years?

• What are the main segments within the overall neuromodulation devices market? How much will each of these segments be worth during the period 2017-2027? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

• What factors will affect segments of the market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for neuromodulation devices? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their sales forecasts for 2017-2027?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional markets?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2027 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2027?

• Who are the leading companies for neuromodulation devices and what do they do?

• What are the predictions for existing players and the prospects for new market entrants?

• What are the main trends that will affect the neuromodulation devices market between 2017 and 2027?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

• What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that market over the next ten years?

• How will the global neuromodulation devices market evolve over the forecasted period of 2017-2027, including its revenues?

• Leading Hepatitis C companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned

Abbot

Aleva Therapeutics

Avery Biomedical

Boston Scientific

Cerebral Rx

China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)

Cyberonics

ElectroCore

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA)

Functional Neuromulation

LivaNova

Medtronic

MetaCure

Mindray

NeuroSigma

Neurostar

Neurotherapies Reset

Nevro Corp

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

Rio Grande

SceneRay

SetPoint Medical

Soterix Medical

St Jude Medical

Stryker Corporation

Wiringless Implantable Stretchable Electronics (WISE)

World Health Organisation (WHO)

NICE

Cognetix Medical

Greatbatch

Nevro

Stimwave

