TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- (TSX: SSF.UN) Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to a recorded update call on the US Senior Loan Market, hosted by Larry Holzenthaler of Symphony Asset Management ("Symphony"). Symphony discusses some of the recent trends in the Senior Loan and High Yield Markets, along with providing commentary on US economic growth. A link to the presentation recorded on November 6, 2017 has been posted to the Brompton Funds website at the following link:

www.bromptongroup.com/ssf_nov17.htm

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the "Fund") invests primarily in floating-rate Senior Loans, which are the most senior corporate obligations of a borrower, and are secured by the borrower's assets. Senior Loans have a first-priority secured claim on repayment, ahead of bonds and equity. Additionally, Symphony believes that senior loan credit fundamentals remain strong as U.S. economic growth remains intact and corporate default rates are expected to remain low.

U.S. short-term interest rates (as commonly measured by 3-month LIBOR) were at all-time lows in 2014, but have increased significantly since that time(1), and are expected to increase further in the future. Senior Loans feature floating rate interest payments which are linked to US short-term rates; this feature may help investors avoid the negative performance that fixed-rate bonds may experience during periods of rising interest rates.

The Fund is available for purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SSF.UN.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

About Symphony

Symphony Asset Management LLC is the investment manager of Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund. Backed by an institutional-calibre integrated credit platform and supported by a 21-member team of experienced credit investment professionals, Symphony manages approximately US$16.2 billion in senior loans and has approximately US$19.9 billion in total assets under management, as at September 30, 2017. Funds sub-advised by Symphony have achieved the top ten-year performance ranking by Lipper as at September 30, 2017(2) for the senior loan asset class. Symphony is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nuveen Investments Inc.

1) Source: Thomson Reuters Datastream as at November 7, 2017

2) Source: Lipper September 30, 2017 Monthly Report provided to Nuveen Investments Inc. Rankings should not be construed as a statement of client experience or endorsement.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

