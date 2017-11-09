NEW YORK, 2017-11-09 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awarded by Chartis Research, the accolade spotlights the major players in risk technology



Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ), one of the world's leading Governance, Risk management and Compliance (GRC) solution providers, has won the Best Operational Risk & GRC provider at the RiskTech100 2018 awards.



Nasdaq's four commercial offerings were considered for the award:



-- BWise: Governance, Risk & Compliance software solutions -- SMARTS: Trade Surveillance and Market Surveillance solutions -- TradeGuard: Pre-Trade Risk Management technology -- Nasdaq Boardvantage: An online board portal, designed to increase collaboration and good governance



"We are thrilled to be named the winner of the Operational Risk and GRC category," said Lars Ottersgård, EVP & Head of Market Technology, Nasdaq. "In today's economy, access to capital can only be obtained when there is sufficient trust and transparency. Nasdaq provides the technology to help companies achieve their ambitions, build trust and be transparent, whether it's driven by GRC, board & leadership communications or (pre-) trade risk management & surveillance efforts. This recognition by Chartis underscores our current and future commitment in this space."



"Nasdaq has embraced new technologies and addressed important industry demands over the past year," said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research, Chartis. "We expect it to continue to progress as a provider of GRC and operational risk software."



The awards are organized by Chartis Research - the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology - and recognize the major players in this area. The winners and subsequent rankings are based on Chartis' analysis into market trends, participants, expenditure patterns and best practices. The analysis has been validated through several phases of independent verification and is the most comprehensive study of its kind, having researched 40,000 risk technology buyers globally (70% in financial services, 30% in non-financial services).



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



About Chartis Research



Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.



For Media Inquiries Nasdaq Ryan Wells ryan.wells@nasdaq.com Direct: +44 (0) 20 3753 2231 Mobile: +44 (0) 7809 596 390