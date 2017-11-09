CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, will demonstrate the new SE3000 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) system with a proprietary Multiple-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor in Hall A2, Stand 439 at productronica 2017, scheduled to take place Nov. 14 17, 2017 at the Messe München, in Germany.

The new SE3000 3D SPI system is the very first SPI system to incorporate the industry-leading MRS sensor technology, with a finer resolution for the best accuracy, repeatability and reproducibility even on the smallest paste deposits. The unique sensor architecture simultaneously captures and transmits multiple images in parallel, while highly sophisticated 3D fusing algorithms merge the images together, delivering microscopic image quality at production speed. Combined with the award-winning, easy-to-use software, solder paste inspection has reached a new level of precision for the most stringent requirements.

"Smaller and mobile is a key trend driving the demand for an even higher level of accuracy and resolution," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics, "We've optimized our proprietary MRS sensor technology that is widely used for Automated Optical Inspection applications world-wide, and integrated it into our new SE3000 SPI system to address these critical customer requirements better than any alternate solution."

For maximum flexibility, the new SE3000-DD 3D AOI dual lane, dual sensor system caters to varying widths. This unique design provides the ability to inspect high volumes, the convenience of inspecting different board sizes simultaneously on different lanes, or even switching from dual lane to single lane mode to inspect very large boards.

At productronica Germany, CyberOptics will also unveil the new SQ3000 3D CMM system and the new SQ3000-DD 3D AOI system, both powered by MRS technology.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of its key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance are forward-looking and therefore involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: market conditions in the global SMT and semiconductor capital equipment industries; the timing of orders and shipments of our products, particularly our 3D MRS-enabled AOI systems; increasing price competition and price pressure on our product sales, particularly our SMT systems; the level of orders from our OEM customers; the availability of parts required to meet customer orders; unanticipated product development challenges; the effect of world events on our sales, the majority of which are from foreign customers; rapid changes in technology in the electronics markets; product introductions and pricing by our competitors; the success of our 3D technology initiatives; the success of CyberGage360; and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

