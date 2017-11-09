Shifting to Cloud-Based Technologies, Encouraging Brand Consistency, and Embracing a Customer-Centric Approach are Top of Mind for Enterprises

Smart CommunicationsTM, the innovator in customer and business conversations, today announces the findings of three commissioned Keypoint Intelligence InfoTrends reports. The reports uncover how financial services institutions, insurance providers, and healthcare companies think about customer communications. Specifically, they explore the role a customer communications system plays in brand protection, how enterprises are addressing the need to communicate effectively with millennials and how satisfied enterprises are with the current state of customer communications.

The research indicated that these three industries identify customer communications systems as key to driving brand consistency and overall brand health across an enterprise. Among respondents, 60% of enterprises have dedicated systems in place and more than three-quarters (79%) reported being satisfied with their current provider. Many of these enterprises are using or considering using cloud-based technologies, with access to best-in-class technology, availability and reliability and improved execution speed among the key factors for doing so.

"Customer communications strategies play a crucial role in brand leadership and growth," said George Wright, CEO of Smart Communications. "Today more than ever, successful enterprises must deliver relevant and personalized communications while enabling brand and channel consistency. As enterprises scale both the volume of customer conversations and the number of customer delivery channels, it is no surprise they are increasingly depending on advanced, cloud-based solutions."

The reports also shed light on the increasing focus on effectively communicating with millennials. This is a critical consideration, with this group comprising a third of the responding enterprises customer bases and 41% of their revenue. Not surprisingly, the research showed that most companies are using primarily digital channels to communicate with this group, however, they are also recognizing that it's most important to take an overall customer-centric approach and treat each customer as an individual with unique preferences, versus relying on demographic-based assumptions.

To deliver the most meaningful conversations, companies should develop communications strategies that consider both the purpose of the message and the recipients' preferences" Wright added. "It is encouraging to see organizations recognize the need to have individual conversations at tremendous scale."

These three reports, Brand Protection and Customer Communications, Scaling Customer Communications, and Customer Communications for Millennials, were based on Smart Communications-sponsored research conducted by Keypoint Intelligence InfoTrends. It involved a structured, web-based survey among 208 enterprise respondents in the United States and United Kingdom focused on three highly-regulated industries: financial services, insurance, and healthcare payers. For more information about the importance of scaling meaningful customer conversations, and how Smart Communications addresses this need, these reports and others can be found at: smartcommunications.com/resources.

