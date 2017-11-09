GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:GLYC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Rachel King will provide a company overview at two healthcare investor conferences next week, as follows:

STIFEL 2017 HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

When: November 14, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Where: New York, NY, USA

JEFFERIES 2017 LONDON HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

When: November 16, 2017 at 3:20 p.m. GMT

Where: London, UK

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' most advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, is being developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial being conducted by its strategic collaborator, Pfizer. GlycoMimetics' wholly-owned drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The U.S. Food Drug Administration recently granted GMI-1271 Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with relapsed/refractory disease. GlycoMimetics has also recently initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial with a third drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, Maryland, in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

