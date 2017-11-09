

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A top US diplomat has warned that American diplomacy, the backbone of US global influence, is in a state of near collapse, amid reports that morale at the State Department is crumbling as the White House is trying to sideline it.



'Our leadership ranks are being depleted at a dizzying speed, due in part to the decision to slash promotion numbers by more than half,' wrote Barbara Stephenson, president of the American Foreign Service Association, in a just-released preview of a letter planned for the December issue of the Foreign Service Journal.



'The Foreign Service officer corps at State has lost 60 percent of its Career Ambassadors since January. Ranks of Career Ministers, our three-star equivalents, are down from 33 to 19. The ranks of our two-star Minister Counselors have fallen from 431 right after Labor Day to 369 today-and are still falling', the former U.S. ambassador to Panama noted in the letter, titled 'Time To Ask Why'.



'The talent being shown the door now is not only our top talent, but also talent that cannot be replicated overnight', according to Stephenson.



The head of the organization representing US diplomats around the world warned that the rapid loss of so many senior officers has a serious, immediate, and tangible effect on the capacity of the United States to shape world events.



The promotions that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson slashed and the hiring that he froze in the name of budget cuts are taking its toll at the entry level.



In August he abolished most of the United States' special envoys, including those for climate change and disability rights, as part of a restructuring plan within the 75,000 employee-strong Department of State.



Intake into the Foreign Service at State will drop from 366 in 2016 to around 100 new entry-level officers joining in 2018.



Stephenson did not single out Tillerson or President Donald Trump in the letter.



She recalled that Congress rejected drastic cuts to State and USAID funding. The Senate labeled the proposed cuts a 'doctrine of retreat' and directed that appropriated funds shall support staffing State at not less than Sept. 30, 2016, levels.



Meanwhile, CNN and Reuters quoted a State Department official as saying that suggestions that drastic cuts to foreign service ranks are taking place are 'simply not accurate', and that Tillerson plans to nominate individuals for the role of career ambassadors in the near future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX