NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK: EPSV), a newly formed Blockchain Technology Company building a multi-solution Blockchain platform launching in 2018, today announced that it has completed a reverse merger (the "Transaction") under which Byzen Digital became a wholly owned subsidiary of Emergency Pest Services, Inc. The transaction closed on November 3rd, 2017. The Company's common shares trade on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "EPSV". The Company intends to file for a corporate name and ticker symbol change with FINRA. The Transaction was orchestrated by AustralPay, a company with a significant presence in the payment and ICO space.

Gary Potter, CEO of Byzen Digital Inc., commented, "The completion of this Transaction is a major stepping stone in the development of Byzen Digital's plans to be a key player in the Global Blockchain Technology arena. We are now fully geared up to accelerate the development and delivery of our multi-solution Blockchain platform in 2018, providing any customer's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency needs in a singular highly secured environment. We have achieved much already, including completion of white papers on our two exchanges as well as establishing our Development Center in London. We are now ready to implement the next phase of our growth strategy by launching a user-friendly experience to the Blockchain and its associated products."

Byzen Digital has defined multiple new products and services that it expects to launch during 2018 via the Byzen portal. These include two Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms, secure Data Storage and a secure Multimedia Platform, all housed on a singular secure Blockchain platform. All of these products are expected to have their own unique set of clients, although many are expected to utilize more than one of Byzen's services, as part of the Byzen vision to provide a single portal approach to the Blockchain.

Management believes that all four of its initial solutions will grow to deliver significant revenues in their own right, and will open the door to a vastly untapped market, giving customers access to Byzen Digital via a single portal and with step by step education for every product - a totally unique scenario in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency world.

The clear vision is to bring far easier access to the Blockchain and related services, demystifying it for the masses that are not yet participating, putting client centricity at the heart of everything Byzen Digital does, while at the same time ensuring market leading security and fair customer pricing. As such, Byzen Digital has a clearly defined roadmap of solutions and services planned for the coming 18-24 months, over and above those highlighted already.

Henry Hirsch, CEO of AustralPay, said, "We are delighted to have assisted with the Byzen structure and listing and we are now keen to consolidate our relationship by looking at various services that we can help each other with. The two exchanges the company is creating are relatively unique, innovative and certainly very exciting. Crypto currencies and the blockchain are here to stay and it is refreshing to see a company like Byzen taking the business to the next level with a strong, well thought out plan, seasoned management and a transparent offering."

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a new player in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency trading market place. The company intends to bring greater simplicity, efficiency and security of this relatively new technology to the widest possible audience, through a number of innovative solutions, all providing step by step education as part of the customer journey.

Our chosen product markets are already growing exponentially and extremely scalable for the foreseeable future, and we firmly believe that now is the time to strike with a new approach as proposed, enabling us to widen the technology to an even greater audience of new clients, both consumer and corporate.

Byzen Digital already owns its own proprietary decentralized Cryptocurrency, called "Telecoin", and this currency will be launched formally in 2018 as part of a much broader go to market strategy. Additionally, Byzen Digital's own Cryptocurrencies will power their products and solutions from launch. The company also owns its own in-house media platform, "Digi Ex".

Byzen Digital, through its Management team, is well networked and connected into the world of Global Payments, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency trading, and the company is well equipped to deliver against both their short terms goals as well as mid-term ambitions to become the "go-to" company for both Corporate, Financial Institutions and Retailers for all of their future Blockchain needs. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com

About AustralPay

AustalPay is headed by its CEO and founder Mr. Henry Leo Hirsch, who has over 30 years of executive leadership running multi-million dollar corporations. His experience with eCommerce Merchant Processing, Electronic Goods, Ecology and Petroleum influence the internal operations and continued growth for AustralPay. AustralPay Ltd has been acting as a Payment Service Provider and PayMaster for the past 9 years. With a wide range of portfolio clients AustralPay have a recent focus on helping crypto currencies with payments, exchange management, coin offerings and all other platform related Fiat to crypto and crypto to Fiat payments. They work with consolidated PCI compliant gateway systems that provides reporting for each of the merchants and affiliates facilitating to each their own login on an isolated ISO/PSP model.

In addition, AustralPay Ltd has expanded its services by adding the remittance and debit card services to its products, increasing its revenue over the past two years and continuously growing. AustralPay Ltd global banking platform is connected to various major banks in all continents. By providing convenient and reliable global remittance services to various e-commerce industries, the AustralPay platform makes it easy to receive and send funds internationally, in more than 40 different currencies worldwide.

AustralPay Ltd provides three main services: card processing, paymaster and remittance. They work with different gateways/banks in Europe, Asia, Africa and Central America, which provide cc processing services for all types of e-commerce merchants and offer a vast array of programs to fit all business needs and demands. The paymaster and accounting services are suitable for all industries within the e-commerce and particularly suited to the extensive crypto exchange mechanisms

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. he company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Gary Potter

Chief Executive Officer

ceo@byzendigital.com



Jeff Ramson / Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Group

646-762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com



