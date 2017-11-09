Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, was named to the Automotive Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Hall of Fame for the thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) skin first used on the 2000 Pontiac Bonneville. Inteva accepted the recognition along with its customer, General Motors, at the SPE's 47th annual Automotive Innovation Awards Competition Gala last evening.

The Interior Systems engineering team that developed the revolutionary new material for the Bonneville instrument panel is now part of the team at Inteva, which was formed in 2008. The team was part of Delphi Automotive when the skin was initially developed.

Inteva continues to further develop the TPO skin under the Inteather brand. Inteather provides a leather-like feel that is scratch and mar resistant, does not fade or degrade in ultraviolet light, and is 100 percent recyclable. It also has improved safety by enabling air bag deployments, and reduced windshield fogging with the reduction of VOCs and odors. Inteather also improves interior quality by preventing brittle cracking, color fading and warping.

Inteva has received other industry awards for its Inteather material and interior systems that include it. These honors include the Grand Prize Innovation Award from the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA); a finalist in Automotive News' PACE Award; "Recycler of the Year" from the SPE Recycling Div.; and TPO Engineered Polyolefin Recognition Award of an All Olefin, Soft Skin, Stitched Full Instrument Panel System from the SPE Automotive Division.

"We are honored to be part of the team named to SPE's Hall of Fame," said Lon Offenbacher, Inteva President, CEO and Founder who accepted the recognition along with Stephen Jenkins, GM Director, Global Proving Ground Operations, Test Labs and Vehicle Materials Engineering. "This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to the advancement of plastics technologies to meet our customers' continued needs for high-performance, lightweight materials."

About Inteva Products, LLC

Inteva Products, LLC is a leading global automotive supplier providing automakers with innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems, Interior Systems, Motors and Electronics, and Roof Systems. Formed in 2008, the tier-one supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing excellent customer service and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based solutions. Inteva employs more than 15,000 people globally and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan USA.

