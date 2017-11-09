sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 567 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

96,50 Euro		-0,487
-0,50 %
WKN: A0NC7B ISIN: US92826C8394 Ticker-Symbol: 3V64 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VISA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VISA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,85
95,88
15:54
95,87
95,90
15:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC7,769-0,37 %
VISA INC96,50-0,50 %