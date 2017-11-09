Tissue Diagnostics Market Worth 5.14 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technology (Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology & Workflow), Disease (Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma), End User (Hospital, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 5.14 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.68 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Factors driving the growth of this market include the rising incidence of cancer, growing healthcare expenditure, improving infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, and technological advancements in tissue diagnostics.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 96 Market Data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Tissue Diagnostics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/tissue-diagnostics-market-1063949.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Consumables are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

By product, the Tissue Diagnostics Market is classified into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment is expected to lead the global Tissue Diagnostics Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the wide use of consumables for processing tissue samples, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1063949

The immunohistochemistry segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

By technology, the market is segmented into immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, digital pathology and workflow, and special staining. The immunohistochemistry technology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Tissue Diagnostics Market in 2017. A large number of products are based on this technology which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Hospitals are estimated to command for the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of end users, the Tissue Diagnostics Market is categorized into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, contract research organizations, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Tissue Diagnostics Market during the forecast period. The heavy burden of different cancers, along with the accessibility and availability of test results in hospitals in a short period of time are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Talk To Our Research Analysts: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=1063949

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Tissue Diagnostics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the Tissue Diagnostics Market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as accessibility to advanced technologies and opportunities for advanced cancer diagnostic testing and screening, growing incidence of cancer, and technological advancements of tissue diagnostics products in the region as compared to other regions.

Key players in the Tissue Diagnostics Market include Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Merck (Germany), Sakura Finetek Japan (Japan), Abcam (UK), BD (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Sienna Cancer Diagnostics (Australia), Royal Philips (Netherlands), A. Menarini Diagnostics (Italy), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Enzo Life Sciences (US), Master Diagnóstica (Spain), TissueGnostics (Austria), Bio SB (US), MedImmune (US), Cernostics (US), Zenalux Biomedical (US), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Lunaphore Technologies (Switzerland), BioGenex (US), and Biocare Medical (US).

Browse Related Reports

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application (Infectious Disease (HIV, HBV, TB), Oncology, Genetics, Microbiology), Technology (PCR, Hybridization, DNA Sequencing), End User (Hospitals, Laboratory), Product & Service (Reagent, Software) - Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/molecular-diagnostic-market-833.html

In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents, Software), Technology (Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Infectious Diseases) - Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ivd-in-vitro-diagnostics-market-703.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets