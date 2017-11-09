The "Global Natural Fiber Composites Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global natural fiber composites market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.33% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Natural Fiber Composites Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovation in automotive industry. The automotive industry is growing at the highest CAGR in the global NFCs market. The reasons behind the growth of the automotive industry are the increasing population and the increase in disposable income of individuals. People demand more innovation in cars, be it in terms of style, comfort, or features.

According to the report, one driver in the market is regulations and demand for environment-friendly composites. Currently, the demand for fiber-reinforced (glass and carbon fibers) composites is quite high. These fiber-reinforced composites find applications in a number of end-use industries. However, the challenge associated with these is that they are expensive and are not environment-friendly. These fibers are non-renewable and non-recyclable. Glass fibers are commonly used in the polymer matrix. Although the use of glass fibers is high in composites, there are some problems associated with them.

Key vendors

FlexForm Technologies

PolyOne

TECNARO

UPM

Weyerhaeuser Company

