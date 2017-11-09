The Global Pharmaceutical Industry Returns to London in January for the 17th Annual Temperature Controlled Logistics Summit

LONDON, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On January 29th - 1st February, over 500 experts from the Pharmaceutical industry will ascend on Twickenham Stadium for 17th annual Temperature Controlled Logistics Summit (TCL) to hear from over 60 + expert speakers from companies such as Novartis, AstraZeneca, GSK, Bayer, MSD, Getz Pharma and more. You can view the full 2018 agenda here > http://bit.ly/2iGqS7J

Over four days attendees will be taking on the full supply chain journey from Pre-Transportation, Transportation and Last Mile and Post-Distribution. Their world famous exhibition will, as per tradition, run parallel to the conference with exhibitors such as; Kuehne + Nagel, DHL, Finnair, Virgin Atlantic Cargo, Inmark, Woolcool and more.

Highlights of the 2018 event include: An increased focus on supply chain planning. A brand new end-to-end format that takes attendees through their entire temperature controlled supply chain, with streams dedicated to planning, transportation, and last mile distribution. A new sea freight focus day. More industry bodies, associations and working groups -best practice strategies, standards recommendations and regulatory updates from IATA, BPOG, the MHRA, Poseidon, and GS1.New workshops on in-depth coverage of Last Mile Distribution, CRT Transportation Challenges, Supply Chain Planning and Regulatory Compliance. Interactivity and in-built discussions - with new interactive discussion groups, panel dialogues, and more time at round tables. Live polling -attendees can gain a competitive advantage by understanding what their peers on-site are thinking, understand what they are struggling with, and the solutions they're having the best luck with.

Find the event details and registration information about Temperature Controlled Logistics on http://www.temperaturecontrolledlogistics.com , phone +44-(0)207-036-1300 or email enquire@iqpc.co.uk