Cryptocurrency DASH, listed on Huobi.Pro on November 9th, expands its market share in China

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi.Pro, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, launched DASH token on November 9th, 2017 (GMT+8). Deposits and withdrawalsare available from 10:00, November 9th, 2017 (GMT+8). DASH/BTC and DASH/USDT tradings will be available from 10:00, November 10th, 2017 (GMT+8).Affected by this news, DASH's price has risen 13.8% within 7 hours.

DASHcurrently has a market value of about $2.4 billion and ranks sixth among all digital currencies.

DASH is a decentralized cryptocurrency. Compared with Bitcoin, DASH has new designs of consensus mechanism, transaction confirmation and anonymous transaction, which make DASH a unique digital asset. Its InstantSend technology makes DASH more suitable for payment scenarios, suggested by Huobi Blockchain Application Research Institution.

www.huobi.pro, headquartered inSingapore, is a global leading digital asset exchange,that provides serviceto global professional investors.

In an announcement onOctober 31, Huobi statedthatithas established offices inSingapore,South Korea,Hong Kongand mainlandChina. Subsidiaries include Huobi.Pro, an innovative digital asset exchange for global professional investors; Huobi Korea, a digital asset exchange trading in Korean won; Huobi China, a professional integrated information and research service provider; and Huobi Wallet, which is committed to providing users with digital asset management services around the world.