

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corp. (EQT) announced its shareholders have approved the pending transaction with Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) at the special meeting. Of the total shares cast, approximately 84% percent voted in favor of the proposal to issue stock for execution of the transaction.



EQT expects the transaction to close on Monday, November 13, 2017. Upon closing the Rice transaction, the company will establish a Committee of the Board to evaluate options for addressing the sum-of-the-parts discount. EQT's Board will announce a decision by the end of the first quarter 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX