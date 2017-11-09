

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said that it now employs more than 17,500 veterans and military spouses across the United States, and plans to hire over 10,000 more by 2021. These full- and part-time roles are spread across the company-from the front-lines of Amazon's operations network to technical roles in Amazon Web Services-and come with comprehensive benefits including life and disability insurance, dental and vision insurance, with premiums paid in full by Amazon.



In 2016, Amazon pledged to hire 25,000 veterans by 2021 - 18 months in, company is on track to far exceed its pledge.



Amazon is also teaming up with the George W. Bush Institute to host veteran workforce conversations with policy and business leaders in the South and Chicago.



