PR Newswire
London, November 9
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 8 November 2017 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1366.83
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1353.22
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1387.37
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1373.76
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/