

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Interim Management Statement



LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45



Introduction



I am pleased to present Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the 'Company')'s interim management statement for the period from 1 July 2017 to 30 September 2017.



Performance and dividends



The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 30 September 2017 was £59.32 million or 21.76 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), a decrease of 0.05 pence per share (0.2 per cent.) since 30 June 2017.



After accounting for the dividend paid of 0.50 pence per share on 31 October 2017 to shareholders on the register on 6 October 2017, the NAV is 21.26 pence per share.



Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2017/2018



On 6 September 2017 the Company announced the publication of a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription for new Ordinary shares. The Company is aiming to raise circa £8 million out of a target of £32 million in aggregate that the Albion VCTs are seeking to raise. A Securities Note, which forms part of the prospectus, has been sent to shareholders. All applications that are received before 2:00pm on 17 November 2017 will be included in the first allotment on that date.



Share buy-backs



During the period from 1 July 2017 to 30 September 2017, the Company purchased 344,000 shares for £70,000 at an average price of 20.45 pence per share. All of the shares are to be held in treasury.



It remains the Board's policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company's interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.



It is the Board's intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.



Portfolio



The following investments have been made during the period from 1 July 2017 to 30 September 2017:



+-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |Follow on investments into existing |£000s|Activity | |investee companies | | | +-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |Egress Software Technologies Limited | 573 |Encrypted email and file transfer | | | |service provider | +-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |Oviva AG | 276 |A technology enabled service | | | |business in medical nutritional | | | |therapy (MNT) | +-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |Ryefield Court Care Limited | 270 |Owns and operates a 60 bed care | | | |home in Hillingdon, Middlesex | +-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |Active Lives Care Limited | 255 |Owns and operates a 75 bed care | | | |home in Cumnor Hill, Oxfordshire | +-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |G.Network Communications Limited | 204 |Fibre optic broadband provider in | | | |central London | +-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |Black Swan Data Limited | 189 |Data analysis that supports | | | |corporate decision making | +-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |Convertr Media Limited | 56 |Digital lead generation software | +-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |Abcodia Limited | 41 |Validation and discovery of serum | | | |biomarkers | +-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |Beddlestead Limited | 6 |Developer and operator of a | | | |dedicated wedding venue in the UK | +-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |Aridhia Informatics Limited | 5 |Healthcare informatics and | | | |analysis provider | +-------------------------------------+-----+----------------------------------+ |Total follow on investments |1,875| +-------------------------------------+-----+



Disposals



The following disposals were made during the period from 1 July 2017 to 30 September 2017:



+-----------------------------+-----+------------------------------------------+ |Portfolio company |£000s| | +-----------------------------+-----+------------------------------------------+ |Hilson Moran Holdings Limited|2,205|Full disposal for a realised gain on cost | | | |of £1.9 million | +-----------------------------+-----+------------------------------------------+ |Oxford Immunotec PLC | 846 |Partial disposal of shares | +-----------------------------+-----+------------------------------------------+ |ErgoMed PLC | 202 |Partial disposal of shares | +-----------------------------+-----+------------------------------------------+ |Total proceeds |3,253| +-----------------------------+-----+



Furthermore, Relayware Limited merged with Zift Solutions Inc. to form Zift Channel Solutions Inc..



Top ten holdings as at 30 September 2017:



+-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ | |Carrying value| | | | | |% of net asset | | |Portfolio company | £000s | value |Activity | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Active Lives Care | 6,347 | 10.7 |Owns and operates a 75 | |Limited | | |bed care home in Cumnor| | | | |Hill, Oxfordshire | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Ryefield Court Care | 4,641 | 7.8 |Owns and operates a 60 | |Limited | | |bed care home in | | | | |Hillingdon, Middlesex | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Chonais River Hydro | 2,987 | 5.0 |Owns and operates a 2 | |Limited | | |MW hydro-power scheme | | | | |in the Scottish | | | | |Highlands | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Proveca Limited | 2,985 | 5.0 |Reformulation of | | | | |paediatric medicines | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Antenova Limited | 2,857 | 4.8 |Supplier of integrated | | | | |antennas and RF | | | | |solutions | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Elateral Group Limited | 2,666 | 4.5 |Provider of digital | | | | |marketing software | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Egress Software | 2,267 | 3.8 |Encrypted email and | |Technologies Limited | | |file transfer service | | | | |provider | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Anthropics Technology | 1,739 | 2.9 |Provider of digital | |Limited | | |picture enhancement | | | | |software | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |The Street by Street | 1,693 | 2.9 |Owns and operates | |Solar Programme Limited| | |photovoltaic systems on| | | | |domestic properties in | | | | |the UK | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Grapeshot Limited | 1,589 | 2.7 |Provider of digital | | | | |marketing software | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+



A full breakdown of the Company's portfolio can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY, by following the 'Portfolio of Investments' link under the 'Fund reports' section.



Material events and transactions after the period end



Portfolio



After the period end, the Company had the following material investment transactions:



* Investment of £583,000 in a new portfolio company, Women's Health (London West One) Limited, to develop a women's health centre of excellence focussing on fertility; * Investment of £490,000 in an existing portfolio company, Beddlestead Limited, which is a developer and operator of a dedicated wedding venue in the UK; * Investment of £228,000 in an existing portfolio company, G.Network Communications Limited, which is a fibre optic broadband provider in central London; and * Investment of £150,000 in an existing portfolio company, Elateral Group Limited, which is a provider of digital marketing software.



Patient capital review



The current consultation entitled 'Financing growth in innovative firms' may result in changes to VCT legislation in the next Budget, which may limit the category of business in which the Company currently invests.



Further information



The Company continues to offer a dividend reinvestment scheme to existing shareholders. Details of this Scheme can be found at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.



Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website under www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.



Robin Field, Chairman



9 November 2017



For further information please contact:



Patrick Reeve, Albion Capital Group LLP - Tel: 020 7601 1850



