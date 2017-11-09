SciBase Receives First Commercial Order in the U.S. From Private Clinic in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SciBase has received the first commercial order in the US - from a private clinic with a focus on self-pay patients in Manhattan, New York. The order, consisting of a Nevisense system and single-use electrodes, is strategically important as it can be seen as an early sign that our launch strategy is the right approach. SciBase's strategy focuses initially on marketing Nevisense to private clinics with self-pay patients in the New York Metropolitan Area.

"We are very pleased to have sold our first Nevisense in the US and take it as an early confirmation that our US strategy is the right one. This is a great clinic to start with and we will be gearing up our efforts going forward," says Simon Grant, CEO SciBase.

The private clinic is led by a prominent and well-known dermatologist working within both the clinical as well as the cosmetic field, including skin cancer, eczema, acne and other skin orders.

Focused growth plan for the US market

The launch strategy communicated in September includes an initial focus on so-called self-pay clinics where the patient pays the health care cost directly and not through an insurance company. SciBase will focus on the highly populated New York metropolitan area/Tri-State Area, which also is one of the regions in the US with the highest number of cases of malignant melanoma. SciBase will in parallel build awareness of Nevisense and further develop the existing network of Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) in the Northeast region of the US. The next step will then be to approach selected local and regional insurance companies and seek local reimbursement for EIS testing. In order to achieve more general penetration across the US general reimbursement for Nevisense testing from insurance companies is required. This process is both time and resource intensive and will therefore be started on a selective basis as soon as practicable. Following commercial traction in the Northeast, SciBase believes that further expansion through nationwide distribution partners could lead to a further acceleration of the sales growth.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Phone: +46-72-887-43-99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.30 CET on November 9, 2017.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed a unique point-of-care device for the accurate detection of malignant melanoma. Its product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia, and now also a FDA clearance in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies. SciBase is listed on Nasdaq First North ("SCIB"). Avanza is the certified advisor. Further information is available on www.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-receives-first-commercial-order-in-the-us-from-private-clinic-in-new-york,c2386591

The following files are available for download: