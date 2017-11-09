IT Nation keynote highlights how ConnectWise Unite helps partners manage, monitor and bill Cisco and AWS solutions and more



ORLANDO, Fla., 2017-11-09 15:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise© welcomed more than 3,500 attendees to IT Nation today and Arnie Bellini, Chief Executive Officer, shared details on ConnectWise's vision to help technology solution providers (TSPs) build efficiencies and drive growth across their critical practice areas. As an integrated suite that features over 200 third-party integrations, ConnectWise is well positioned to expand the ecosystem for TSPs and Bellini highlighted some of the recent offerings reinforcing that direction.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/694ab680-f928-4363-8c2f-d70bb 8ee2573



Extending the Reach of ConnectWise Unite Last week, ConnectWise unveiled a pilot program for ConnectWise Unite, a new solution to help TSPs automate and streamline billing, while also providing cloud-based monitoring and management. ConnectWise Unite allows Cisco partners to access and manage all Cisco Spark, Cisco Meraki, Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Stealthwatch solutions from a single management console. TSPs can sign up for a free trial of ConnectWise Unite with Cisco, which runs through Jan. 1, 2018.



ConnectWise Unite is also designed for TSPs that use Amazon Web Services for their cloud-based management and billing of virtual machines and storage. ConnectWise Unite solutions are built on the same foundation as ConnectWise CloudConsole, which provides ConnectWise partners with an all-in-one tool for Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Azure cloud services.



"Our focus and passion for more than 35 years has been to find ways for TSPs to increase their efficiency, enhance visibility into their businesses and grow their businesses," said Bellini. "ConnectWise Unite does just that by drastically reducing the complexity and costs of managing multiple cloud solutions, while giving businesses of all sizes the ability to quickly reap the business advantages of recurring revenues."



First Look at What's Coming in 2018 Coming in 2018, the ConnectWise Developer Kit will be used to make it simple and fast to connect to the ConnectWise platform. It will allow development teams to quickly connect anything in the ecosystem to the ConnectWise platform. The ConnectWise Developer Kit will provide a single pane of glass that unites our ecosystem. Bellini said ConnectWise's ongoing commitment to ensuring TSPs can choose which solutions work best for their businesses is the driving factor behind the idea of the ConnectWise Developer Kit.



"We understand that one-size-fits-all solutions are not practical in an ever-evolving ecosystem as diverse as the one in which TSPs exist," he said. "Giving our partners the choice to seamlessly integrate any solution they prefer with the ConnectWise platform allows them to take advantage of the single pane of glass simplicity in a way that makes sense for their unique needs."



Craig Fulton, Chief Product Officer for ConnectWise, also took the stage during today's keynote to reveal several new enhancements and features of the ConnectWise suite.



ConnectWise Automate starts its transition to a web implementation, allowing for tighter integration between Automate and ConnectWise Manage. The first two functions moving to the web are computer management and a new network map feature, both of which can be accessed from any device with a browser and without having to leave the service ticket. These enhancements are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2018.



ConnectWise Perspective, an innovative addition to remote control functionality, will enable a smartphone video connection between a TSP's customer and a technician, and will relay a live video feed from that customer's smartphone to the technician. Available in the second quarter of 2018, Perspective will enhance service delivery by auto scanning barcodes, recording session time, adding workstation information into tickets and more.



"One of the many benefits of Perspective is what it means for our partners when it comes to training and staffing. Junior technicians can operate in the field with a senior technician's support back in the office," said Fulton. "Additionally, Perspective enables a customer to play the role of field technician, in conjunction with the communication back to a technician in the office."



IT Nation is the largest annual event in the technology solutions provider industry. The three-day conference in Orlando brings together representatives that sell, service and support technology from across the globe. This year's IT Nation runs through November 10.



