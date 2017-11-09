Sterlite Tech Recognised as VISIONARY in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Second Consecutive Year

MUMBAI, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global leader in smarter digital network solutions, announced that it has been recognised as a 'Visionary' in Gartner's prestigious Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for Communication Service Providers (CSPs)* for the second consecutive year.

Sterlite Tech has been investing in building a telecom software solution since 2015, and its out-of-the-box service-management platform has been deployed in multiple projects across varied enterprises. This platform enables operators with new revenue models, successful roll out of next-generation services, faster customer acquisition and supports future services. The platform offers high flexibility to a variety of enterprises - Communication Service Providers (CSPs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators/Enablers (MVNOs/MVNEs), Multiple System Operators (MSOs) and Small and Mid-size Businesses (SMBs) - to achieve interoperability that supports 3G/4G/ADSL/FTTH/WI-Max/Wi-Fi and other next-gen network requirements.

Highlighting the recognition, Dr Anand Agarwal, CEO, Sterlite Tech, said, "Sterlite Tech is committed to delivering smarter networks with solutions ranging from optical communications products and system integration services to world-class software. Gartner's recognition of our software specialisation is a validation of our thought-leadership position with great execution capabilities." He added, "Our strong software product roadmap is aligned with the evolving needs of our customers to swiftly deliver and monetise next-generation services by leveraging our product's scalability, virtualisation, digital commerce features and open APIs. We continue to aggressively invest to upgrade our offerings, and provide a competitive edge to our clients to win in the era of digitisation."

Every year, Gartner evaluates 21 shortlisted Operations Support Systems (OSS)/Business Support Systems (BSS) vendors for its Magic Quadrant on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Sterlite Tech was a contender in this evaluation, as an integrated provider with a full-suite of IRCM solutions, including billing and account management, customer self-care, real-time rating/charging, policy management, customer/partner lifecycle management, multi-channel support, product catalogue, mediation, interconnect/wholesale billing, analytics and reporting among other functionalities.

About Sterlite Technologies:

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), is a global technology leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks. Sterlite Tech engages with customers in more than 100 countries, with a digital web-scale offering across products, services and software. The Company has high-efficiency global scale manufacturing facilities in India, China & Brazil and two Software Delivery Centres in India. With a strong portfolio of 162 patents, Sterlite Tech is home to India's only Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next generation network applications. Projects undertaken by the company include intrusion-proof smarter data network for the Armed Forces, rural broadband for BharatNet, Smart Cities' development, and establishing high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks.

(*) (Source) Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs, 23 October 2017, Norbert J. Scholz, Jouni Forsman, Amresh Nandan

(Disclaimer) Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.