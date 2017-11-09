

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Skype has added a new Snapchat-like photo effects component for the Skype Highlights feature.



According to Microsoft, the photo effects are 'smart, whimsical effects, like quirky face stickers and witty captions, for your photos or Highlights.'



Smart photo effects enable a user to see customized smart effect options based on what Skype sees in a picture. The photo effects are powered by Sprinkles by Microsoft.



But unlike the photo stickers seen in other social apps, Skype will suggest the stickers based on the photo's content, day of the week, and other options.



After taking a photo, a user can tap the magic wand button in the top of the screen to access photo effects. Just like with Snapchat filters, the photo effect options can be browsed by swiping right.



As the user swipes through the suggestions, he will be prompted to add things to the photo like a witty caption, celebrity lookalike, smart face sticker, location and weather, or even a mystery face swap. The resulting image can be shared with Skype friends in a conversation or posted to Skype's new Highlights feature.



'With photo effects on Skype, you can easily add a dash of wit and creativity to your everyday moments. Share decorated photos with your friends and family via chat or on your Highlights. We're excited to see how you use photo effects to add more fun to your conversations, photos, and Highlights!,' Microsoft said in a blog post.



The company added that the photo effects will always change, so it is best to try them on different days of the week and during holidays.



