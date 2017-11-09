Cash Logistics Market Grow 13.80% CAGR by 2022 Says a new Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cash Logistics Market report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. The report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global cash logistics market.

Global Cash Logistics Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 13.80% during 2017 - 2022.The segment of Cash in Transit has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period. On the heels of rising cash prevalence particularly in developing countries including China, India, CIC-GDP ratio and installations of ATMs has been on the rise. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global cash logistics market in 2016. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as China and India have been displaying a lot of potential and is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions in the forecast period. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include amplifying growth in the installation of ATMs, increase in the cash usage, re-monetisation in India, rising need for the replenishment of ATMs coupled with increasing purchasing power.

Company Profiles Analysis in report are Prosegur, Brink's, G4S, GardaWorld and Loomis.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022): Cash Logistics Market

Analysis By Segment: Cash In Transit and Cash Management

Analysis By End User: Financial Institution, Retail, Others

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Country Analysis - US, Canada, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Competitive Landscape

- Product Benchmarking of key industry player

- Region Wise Company Share Analysis

Company Analysis - G4S, Prosegur, Brinks, Loomis, GardaWorld

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Global Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast

3. North America Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast

4. US Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Mexico Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast

6. Europe Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast

7. Germany Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast

8. U.K. Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast

9. Spain Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast

10. APAC Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast

11. India Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast

12. China Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Entry Strategies - Five Forces Porter Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Company Profiles

