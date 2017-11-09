Swiftype's Site Search and Enterprise Search products further extend Elastic's vision to offer tailored solutions on top of the Elastic Stack



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2017-11-09 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch, and the Elastic Stack, the most widely-used collection of open source products for solving mission-critical use cases like search, logging, and analytics, today announced that it has acquired Swiftype, a San Francisco-based startup founded in 2012 and backed by Y Combinator and New Enterprise Associates (NEA). Swiftype is the creator of the popular SaaS-based Site Search and the recently introduced Enterprise Search products.



Swiftype is an early adopter of Elasticsearch, using Elasticsearch to index and store searchable content and power the search experience for its Site Search product. Used by more than 900 organizations including Asana, AT&T, Dr. Pepper, Engadget, Hubspot, Marketo, Shopify, SurveyMonkey, and TechCrunch, Site Search offers users the ability to create customized search experiences; a user interface to configure advanced features, such as relevance, autocomplete, faceted search, and custom result ranking; and real-time analytics, reports, and dashboards. Effective immediately, Swiftype's Site Search product will be offered with a new introductory subscription plan starting at $79/month that allows customers to grow at their own pace. In addition, Site Search provides a straightforward migration path for Google Site Search (GSS) customers.



Released earlier this year, Swiftype's Enterprise Search product helps organizations manage content across disparate data sources and seamlessly connect to cloud-based applications like Atlassian, Box, Dropbox, Github, Google Apps, Microsoft Outlook, Salesforce, Slack, Zendesk, and more. Effectively immediately, Enterprise Search will be moved to beta and available for trial upon request. The combined Elastic and Swiftype engineering teams will integrate more capabilities of the Elastic Stack and X-Pack into Enterprise Search and will make it available as both as a hosted service and on-premise solution.



"We've long invested in Elasticsearch to help power the Swiftype platform, given its superior technology for building real-time and scalable search solutions," said Matt Riley, Swiftype Co-Founder and CEO. "Joining forces with the Elastic team and merging our collective best-in-class solutions will drive success for customers, making way for natural opportunities for new and improved products and solutions."



"Swiftype has built an amazing company and a rich set of SaaS products leveraging the power of Elasticsearch as a generic search engine," said Shay Banon, Elastic Founder and CEO. "By joining forces with Swiftype, our customers will be able to address their simple website or application search needs, and in the future, more complex enterprise search use cases with a highly tailored and curated SaaS or on-premise experience."



