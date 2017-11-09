The German solar developer and EPC has switched on 19.7 MW of combined solar PV capacity in Turkey, developed as two separate projects at three locations.

An 18.6 MW unlicensed solar PV portfolio, located in the cities of Konya and Nevsehir, and another 1.1 MW project located in the city of Burdur have been brought online by the German juwi group.

The 18.6 MW project consists of 18 separate plants, all of which fall under the regulation for unlicensed solar in the country. Eight solar plants are installed in Konya, in Central Anatolia, and ten more are developed in Nevsehir, about 200 kilometers north-east of the city of Konya, following a $23.5 million ...

