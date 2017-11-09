Dexion Absolute Ltd - Shareholder update

DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY')

Further to the announcement dated 17 August 2017 made by Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton, both of KPMG Channel Islands Limited (the "Liquidators'), and the fifth interim liquidation distribution dated 18 August 2017, the Liquidators have been informed by Aurora Investment Management L.L.C., the investment manager to Aurora Offshore Fund Limited II ("AOFL II'), that the Company will receive a redemption distribution of approximately US$278,467 (the "Funds') on or around 10 November 2017, representing approximately 0.25% of the reported value of the Company's investment in AOFL II as at 30 June 2016.

As shareholders will be aware, the Company operates a single Sterling denominated share class. Upon receipt of the Funds, the Liquidators will immediately convert the Funds from US Dollars to Sterling at the prevailing exchange rate.

The Liquidators are currently working to complete trades on a number of illiquid positions which we anticipate will complete during Q1 2018. Following the receipt of proceeds from these trades a further announcement will be made to shareholders advising of the details of a sixth interim liquidation distribution. We anticipate that this will be in early Q2 2018.

Following receipt of the Funds the Company will have received redemptions totalling approximately 99.5% of the Company's investment in AOFL II.

