Flagging of Arild E. Hustad, CEO of LINK Mobility Group ASA

Arild E.Hustad, CEO LINK Mobility ASA has through Arisona Holding AS today bought 3 500 shares in LINK Mobility Group ASA at an average price of NOK 116,1366 per share.

Following this transaction Arisona Holding AS owns 125 833 shares in LINK Mobility Group ASA.

Arild E.Hustad also holds 200 000 options in LINK Mobility Group ASA.

