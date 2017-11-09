EATONTOWN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- Festo Didactic, a leading provider of technical education equipment and training in North America, has reached another milestone in its mission to provide industry and education partners with the support they need to develop the workforce of the future. Integrative STEM education by Festo Didactic offers a turn-key solution for implementation of high school STEM programs. The eLearning curriculum and hands-on trainers emphasize innovation, problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity, and focus on three core areas: environmental discovery, mechatronics, and advanced manufacturing. The Integrative STEM program, consisting of learning experiences in which students apply knowledge to solve real-world problems, provide strong connections in the classroom to actual workplace scenarios, demonstrating what innovative jobs of the future will look like.

"Festo Didactic understands the importance of technology and engineering, and that STEM education must implement an interdisciplinary approach while cultivating 21st century skills," said Thomas Lichtenberger, President and CEO of Festo North America. "Of these skills, some of the most important are problem solving, collaboration, initiative, entrepreneurialism, adaptability, and communication."

The goal of Festo's Integrative STEM curriculum for secondary education is to aid in achieving STEM literacy for all students. STEM literacy impacts an individual's ability to contribute to the economic success of both the national and global economy. It is essential to every person's employability and career success. STEM jobs are growing faster than any other U.S. sector, with employment in science and engineering occupations expected to grow by 18.7% between 2010-2020, yet employers continue to face severe hiring challenges when it comes to finding qualified workers.

"Early exposure to STEM gives students the confidence and skills they need to explore innovative jobs that require critical thinking and the ability to adapt to rapidly changing industries," said Patti Yocius, STEM Product Manager for Festo Didactic. "Offering enhanced STEM courses in a learning-by-doing environment prepares high school students for their post-secondary educational and professional journeys."

Curriculum features and benefits:

Standards-based content (NGSS, STL)*

Courses designed with an emphasis on problem-based, real-world scenarios

A "learn-by-doing" philosophy

Each course is presented with a Project Challenge

Support Projects offer topic specific resources

Interactive Engineering Design Process worksheet for completing projects

Detailed Instructor Guide specific to each course

Rubric for evaluating project-based activities

SCORM compliant

Optimized for use with MindSight Learning Content Management System (LCMS)

*All content, activities, challenges and projects are linked to learning objectives and corresponding Standards for Technological Literacy (STL), developed by the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA) and The Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).

About Festo Didactic

Festo Didactic is a leading provider of technical education equipment and training. Festo's educational solutions evolved from its world-class automation and engineering division and integrates the latest trends in each learning system it offers. The innovative product range allows educators and trainers to equip their classroom with the technology they need, from individual workstations to complete Learning Factories, as well as training and consulting, eLearning, courseware solutions, and LMS integration. For more information visit http://www.festo-didactic.com/int-en/

