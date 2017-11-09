

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trump has complained of unfair trade practices by China but suggested during a speech on Thursday that the communist county is not to blame.



Speaking alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Trump argued that the blame actually lies with his predecessors in the White House.



Trump pointed to the huge annual trade deficit with China, which he said is not sustainable and does not work for American companies and workers.



'But I don't blame China,' Trump said. 'After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens? I give China great credit.'



He added, 'In actuality, I do blame past administrations for allowing this out-of-control trade deficit to take place and to grow.'



Trump said his administration is committed to improving trade and business relationships with China and making the relationship between the U.S. and China fair and reciprocal.



'Trade between China and the United States has not been, over the last many, many years, a very fair one for us,' Trump said. 'We must immediately address the unfair trade practices that drive this deficit, along with barriers to market success.'



The president specifically pointed to market access, forced technology transfer, and the theft of intellectual property, which he claimed is costing the U.S. and its companies at least $300 billion a year.



Trump's rhetoric regarding China was much harsher on the campaign trail, when he compared the country's trade practices to rape and theft.



During his remarks, Trump also called on China and President Xi to work hard to address the threat posed by North Korea.



Trump thanked Xi for recent efforts to restrict trade and cut off banking ties with North Korea but claimed time is running out.



'We must act fast, and hopefully China will act faster and more effectively on this problem than anyone,' he added. 'I'm also calling on Russia to help rein in this potentially very tragic situation.'



