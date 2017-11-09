Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2018, of 3.55p per share, payable 8 December 2017 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 17 November 2017. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 16 November 2017.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

9 November 2017