Donnerstag, 09.11.2017

09.11.2017 | 16:13
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, November 9

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2018, of 3.55p per share, payable 8 December 2017 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 17 November 2017. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 16 November 2017.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

9 November 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire